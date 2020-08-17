Health Ministry opposes shortening quarantine period for exposed who are asymptomatic

Israel's Health Ministry has voiced its opposition to shortening the required quarantine period for those exposed or possibly exposed to coronavirus, noting that even the current 14-day requirement may not be long enough, Israel Hayom reported.

Late last week, the Health Ministry presented a position paper noting research showing that the average incubation period for coronavirus may be longer than previously assumed, especially among the older populations, and that a 14-day quarantine may not be long enough.

The Ministry also said that there is a lack of information regarding the virality of asymptomatic patients and their ability to infect others throughout any period of time.

"Few Western countries have a quarantine period of less than 14 days, and some of them require two negative tests. The scientific basis for this policy is not clear enough to us," they wrote.

In a document from the National Information and Knowledge Center for Battling Coronavirus, the Center noted that in most countries, it is widely agreed that the necessary quarantine period for those who came in contact with coronavirus patients is 14 days. Official health organizations, as well as the World Health Organization (WHO), 14 days are necessary, and the CDC "emphasizes that this period cannot be shortened at all, even if those exposed present negative test results," the document emphasized.

"At this time, there is not enough coherent information in scientific literature which can be used to decide what percentage of future positives will be 'missed,' meaning those in question will develop symptoms of the disease after their quarantine period," the Center explained, emphasizing the importance of keeping the 14-day quarantine period, as most of the world's countries do and health organizations across the globe recommend.