'The danger of new elections hasn't passed'

Likud, Blue and White negotiating teams still working to bridge divide on core issues - but breakthrough not in the offing.

Negotiators from the Likud and Blue and White are continuing their talks in efforts to bridge the divide over a number of key issues, but it appears as of Monday morning that no progress has been made in reaching agreements on any of the issues.

Two of the primary issues which remain unresolved are the appointment of a new state prosecutor, and later the appointment of a new Attorney General, as well as the future of the coalition agreement if the Supreme Court intervenes to strike down portions of it.

While Blue and White holds the Justice Ministry portfolio, the Likud has demanded it have a role in the selection of the new state prosecutor and, eventually, a new Attorney General – a position Blue and White has called a “red line”, according to a report by Channel 12.

In addition, the two sides must determine how to resolve a possible intervention by the Supreme Court, which may strike down or nullify part of the coalition deal which enables Netanyahu to rotate out as Prime Minister after 18 months, after which time he will serve as Alternate Prime Minister, the position currently held by Benny Gantz.

While no breakthrough appears close for either the appointments or the issue of the Supreme Court, neither side is prepared at this time to end talks.

Nevertheless a senior official quoted by Channel 12 said that “The danger of new elections has not passed, Netanyahu still hasn’t decided if he wants elections. Neither side wants to be the one who abandons the talks, but it looks like we already know how this will end.”