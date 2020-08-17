Danon: Trump is considering running with Nikki Haley

Ex-Israeli Ambassador to the UN confirms rumors Trump is considering replacing Mike Pence with Nikki Haley. 'I know its being considered.'

Israel’s former Ambassador to the United Nations backed up rumors Monday that President Donald Trump is considering replacing Vice President Mike Pence with Nikki Haley.

Speaking with the Knesset Channel Monday, Danny Danon, who was recently replaced as Israel’s ambassador to the UN, said that rumors that Trump is seriously considering removing current Vice President Mike Pence and bringing on former US Ambassador to the UN and ex-South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley on as his 2020 running mate are true.

“There are rumors that former ambassador Nikki Haley will run as vice president along Donald Trump. I know it’s being considered, but I don't know if it will happen. Vice President Pence is also a good friend of Israel, and the president values his work, but I do know that this is being considered. It is impossible to say what will be."

Haley, the first female governor of South Carolina, was a prominent critic of Trump prior to the 2016 general election.

In January 2017, Trump appointed her Ambassador to the UN, where she served until the end of 2018.

Haley was floated as a possible vice presidential pick in both 2012 and 2016.

Last week, former Vice President and presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced that he had chosen California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.