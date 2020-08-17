Yoav Galant: 'We'll need to take off the gloves and hit balloon terrorists'

'Every balloon bomb is a threat, we'll need to take off the gloves,' Education Min. Galant warns.

Education Minister Yoav Galant (Likud) on Monday morning responded to the escalation of tensions in southern Israel.

"Every balloon [bomb] harms our sovereignty and a threat," Galant told Kan Bet. "The moment will come when we need to take off the gloves and hit the senders."

"The Gaza issue isn't just military - at the end of the day we need to find a way to allow Gaza to vent - it helps us.

"The welfare of Gaza residents is an Israeli interest of prime importance. Hamas has taken two million hostages - we will not allow it to harm Israeli citizens. As of today, it's an unsolved issue."

Regarding the upcoming school year, Galant said: "We're missing four billion shekels, a billion and a half of them for after-school education. All of these things need to be immediately rectified. I and the Finance Minister understand that and are working to find a solution."