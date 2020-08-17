Yair Lapid: I want to replace the government - without elections

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid praises UAE agreement, says PM Netanyahu seen as being fit for position due to lengthy experience.

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid-Telem) responded to Israel's recent agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

In an interview with 103 FM Radio, Lapid said, "The peace agreement with the UAE was a great achievement. What's good for the State of Israel, we don't make political issues over."

With regards to the current Israeli government, he said: "I want to replace this government without elections."

He added that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu "has been prime minister for 14 years already....so people say that he is fit to be prime minister."

"Yesterday he said that Israel's economic statistics were good, and every economist watching him went out of his mind."

Despite three rounds of democratic elections in which Netanyahu's party won the most support, Lapid insisted in June that "Netanyahu is an illegitimate prime minister."

In September 2019, Lapid said that he believed he would be prime minister, since he and Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) had a rotation agreement under which each of them would serve 1.5 years as prime minister, if their party succeeded in forming a coalition.