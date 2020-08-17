Mossad chief to visit Abu Dhabi

Israeli delegation for talks with the UAE on implementation of normalization agreement will leave for Abu Dhabi next week.

The Israeli delegation for talks with the United Arab Emirates on the implementation of the normalization agreement will leave for Abu Dhabi next week, after the preparatory work of the various government ministries has been completed.

Walla! correspondent Barak Ravid reported that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has appointed National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat to coordinate the preparatory work of government ministries. However, it is still unclear who will head the delegation and what its composition will be.

Following the inauguration of the telephone link between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the two issues that will be addressed in the near future relate to the aviation ties and the issues of entry visas for Israelis to the United Arab Emirates and for citizens of the United Arab Emirates to Israel.

The agreement will allow direct flights from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Israel, on which citizens of the United Arab Emirates who want to visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem can arrive.

According to Barak Ravid's report, the issue of visas is very sensitive because there is also a security aspect to it. The Israel Security Agency is the body examining applications for entry visas for citizens of Arab countries. It is for this reason that many Jordanian and Egyptian citizens who wish to come to Israel encounter many difficulties and sometimes wait months for a visa.

The head of the Mossad, Yossi Cohen, is also expected to leave for the United Arab Emirates this week. This is a visit that has been planned for several months and will deal with, among other things, the issue of sovereignty, but is only taking place now that the application of sovereignty has been postponed.