PA official: We'll adopt 'robust' policy against Israel-UAE deal

Abbas spokesman says normalization between Israel and UAE "is a violation against the Palestinians' rights as well as Jerusalem".

The Palestinian Authority leadership will adopt a robust foreign policy against the normalization agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, a senior PA official said Sunday, according to the Xinhua news agency.

"In the upcoming days, the Palestinian leadership will adopt an important foreign political movement to confront any step arising from the UAE-Israeli normalization agreement," Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, was quoted as having told reporters.

"The normalization between the two sides is a violation against the Palestinians' rights as well as Jerusalem. It breaks the Arab Peace Initiative," he said.

The Palestinian Arabs will refuse all normalization with Israel as long as it continues violence against the Palestinian people and denies the establishment of a Palestinian state under the two-state solution, stressed Abu Rudeineh.

The comments came three days after Israel and the UAE announced that they agreed on the full normalization of relations.

The PA condemned the agreement, with senior leader Hanan Ashrawi tweeting: "May you never be sold out by your 'friends.'"

On Sunday, chief PA negotiator Saeb Erekat warned that the Israel-UAE agreement would kill the two-state solution, strengthen "extremists" and undermine the "possibility of peace".

In a conference call with foreign reporters, Erekat said that "people like Netanyahu and extremists in Israel believe that the two-state solution is off the table".

Meanwhile, "extremists on my side are (saying), 'we told you so from the beginning: the two state solution is off the table'," he added.

Erekat condemned the agreement as a "desperate attempt" by US President Donald Trump to notch a foreign policy success.

He further dismissed senior White House advisor and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, an architect of the UAE-Israel pact, as displaying "a combination of arrogance and ignorance".