New changes to restrictions on gatherings

Restaurants, public places, businesses and houses of worship will be limited to 20 people in a closed space and 30 people in an open space.

The Coronavirus Cabinet on Sunday evening, in a conference call, approved an amendment to the restrictions on gatherings.

Restaurants, public places, businesses and houses of worship shall be limited to 20 people in a closed space regardless of the size of the place, and 30 people in an open space, provided that it will be possible to maintain a distance of two meters between people (in restaurants and businesses, the 'purple badge' rules shall be maintained).

Unless the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee decides otherwise, the regulations will take effect on Monday at 7:00 p.m.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, there are 23,491 active cases of coronavirus in Israel. 382 patients in serious condition, of whom 112 are on respirators. To date, 685 people infected with the virus have died in Israel. 68,510 Israelis have recovered from the virus.