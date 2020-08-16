Demonstrators in Tel Aviv: 'We sent a boy to the army and got him back in a casket'

Hundreds of people protested on Sunday night in the Tel Aviv Museum plaza against the Supreme Court's decision to block the demolition of a house belonging to the terrorist who murdered IDF soldier Amit Ben Yigal.

"Isn't the murder of a soldier an extreme occurrence?" Asked the bereaved father Baruch Ben Yigal. "Allow me, honorable Judges Mazuz and Kara, to tell you what befell us on May 12, 2020 at 6:30 in the morning," he said, addressing the two judges who supported a court order blocking implementation of the preventive measure. "My life and the life of my wife, Nava, were destroyed that day."

''We're not the same happy parents with dreams of a son attending law school and the prospects of grandchildren one day. The disaster that befell us left two broken parents who sent their child to the army only to get him back in a closed casket covered with an Israeli flag."

The father went on to address Supreme Court President Esther Hayut: "Madam, in the name of the honor we, as bereaved parents, afford the court, another hearing with a wider panel of judges [must be held]. It is important for the honorable president to know that we are not acting out of revenge as our revenge is only in the form of positive action, in the form of non-stop commemoration, such as the introduction of a Torah scroll, the establishment of a cluster of kindergartens named after Amit, a grove in his memory, a memorial named after Amit, the distribution of 1,000 books of Psalms named after Amit, a commemorative night race, and a soccer field designated in his memory just this past week.

"This is a rally honoring every soldier in the Israel Defense Forces fighting a cruel enemy who has no measure of mercy. It salutes parents who have sent and will continue sending their children to the army," Baruch Ben Yigal added.

During the demonstration, when some youngsters people shouted "Death to the Arabs", Baruch Ben Yigal took the stage and said, "At this demonstration, no one will call for death to the Arabs. Whoever does not agree with this, can leave."