Police considering using rubber bullets against hilltop youths

After an uptick in violence against security forces in the Yitzhar hills, police are considering using rubber bullets against "hilltop youths" in the area.

Kan News reported that unlike of measures commonly employed against Palestinian Arabs, rubber bullets have rarely been put to use against Jewish rioters in recent years. The last time this took place was almost a decade ago at the evacuation of the Gilad Farm.

In some of the recent attacks, Jewish youths have pelted IDF soldiers and Border Police who had arrived on the scene to demolish illegal structures or keep local residents from entering a closed military zone with stones and paint bottles.

Earlier today (Sunday), a circumcision ceremony was held at the entrance to the Kumi Uri outpost near Yitzhar, in which the son of Aharon and Tamar Ruth Gozlan, residents of the outpost, received the name Neve David.

The family had intended to hold the ceremony in the outpost's synagogue, but Border Police blocked access to the area due to it being designated a "closed military zone" about five months ago. A day after it had been demolished, dozens of right-wing activists gathered at the location in an attempt to renovate the local synagogue. The incident developed into a violent confrontation with security forces.

That same week, masked Jewish youths threw three Molotov cocktails at a Border Police vehicle.