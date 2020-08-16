10 more coronavirus fatalities reported in Israel Sunday

10 coronavirus-related fatalities in Sunday, raising death toll to 685, with 860 hospitalized patients, including 382 in serious condition.

Ten coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Israel Sunday, bringing the total death toll in the Jewish state to 685, the Health Ministry reported Sunday evening.

A total of 760 new cases were diagnosed Saturday, with 383 cases reported Sunday, raising the total number of confirmed cases in Israel to 92,680.

Of those 68,510 ended in recovery, with 23,491 cases currently active.

Eight-hundred-and-sixty patients are currently hospitalized, compared to 22,631 who are at home or in coronavirus hotels.

Of the 860 hospitalized patients, 382 are in serious condition, with a further 183 in moderate condition.

There are currently 112 patients on respirators.

The number of tests returning positive has increased in recent days, after falling sharply from roughly 9% to just 5.9% Thursday, before rising back to 7% Friday, 8.7% Saturday, and 8.6% of tests completed thus far Sunday.