Poll: Likud 33, Yamina 19

New polls show right-wing bloc winning majority, Yamina becoming second or third largest party in the Knesset.

A pair of new polls released Sunday night show the Israeli right winning a majority in the Knesset, with the rightist Yamina party becoming either the second or third largest party in the 120-member parliament.

The first poll, conducted by Midgam and published by Channel 12, shows the right-wing – religious bloc with 63 seats, compared to 49 seats for the left-wing – Arab bloc, and eight seats for the secular rightist Yisrael Beytenu faction.

According to the Midgam poll, if new elections were held today, the Likud would fall to 30 seats, from its current 36, while the center-left Blue and White party would fall to 12 seats.

Yesh Atid-Telem, which had been the second largest party according to previous polls, fell to third place in the Midgam poll, with 16 seats.

Yamina, which currently has five mandates, rose to 16 seats in the poll.

Among the haredi factions, Shas fell to seven seats in the poll, down from its current nine, while United Torah Judaism rose from its current seven to eight.

The far-left Meretz party would win six seats, the poll found, double its current three.

Labor, Gesher, Derech Eretz, Otzma Yehudit, and the Jewish Home would all fail to clear the 3.25% electoral threshold if new elections were held today, the poll found.

A second poll, conducted by Camil Fuchs for Channel 13, showed the Likud gaining a boost from the recently announced peace deal with the United Arab Emirates, which was first publicized last Thursday.

The Likud would win 33 seats if new elections were held today, the poll found, with Yesh Atid-Telem in second place with 20 seats.

Yamina rounded out the top three with 19 seats, while Blue and White fell to just 10 seats.

The Joint Arab List, which has 15 seats, and has polled at between 14 and 16 seats in recent polls, fell to just 12 mandates.

Shas received seven seats in the poll, while United Torah Judaism received just six.

Yisrael Beytenu would maintain its seven seats if new elections were held today, while Meretz would more than double its strength, rising to six seats.

Labor, Gesher, Derech Eretz, Otzma Yehudit, and the Jewish Home also failed to clear the electoral threshold in the Channel 13 poll.