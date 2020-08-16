Will reality star join Naftali Bennett's political campaign?

Bennett met with reality star and businesswoman Naama Kasry. At the end of the meeting, Kasry hinted at continued cooperation.

Maariv reported that Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett met with reality star and businesswoman Naama Kasry at her skin care shop in Herzliya today (Sunday).

The former winner of the Israeli version of the "Survivor" series, Kasry offered to coordinate efforts with Bennett, posting to her social media page, "So what do you say, Bennett? Let's clean things up here? Let's really provide for the citizens of this country," following the meeting.

As a result of their meeting and Kasry's post, a number of media outlets reported that the two were considering a joint Knesset run. Some were disappointed to learn, however, that the meeting was not political in nature but rather part of Bennett's efforts to promote local businesses hurt by the coronavirus crisis.

Last Friday, Israel's Heath Ministry reported that the number of coronavirus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic had risen to 657.

The Ministry added that 1,639 new virus cases were diagnosed on Thursday.

The report said that 377 of Israel's COVID-19 patients were in serious condition, with 110 on ventilator.

On Thursday, Israel approved a list of countries that Israelis will be allowed to visit without being required to quarantine upon return.

Bennett has been outspoken in his attempts to prevent the government from imposing an additional lockdown, while allowing the economy to continue functioning as it had prior to the crisis.