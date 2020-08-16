Political commentator: 'Chances of sovereignty extremely high'

Political commentator for Galei Tzahal, Yaakov Berdugo, told Arutz Sheva that Israel's application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria has not been stripped from the national agenda, venturing as far as to say he believed it may be implemented in the near future.

"The whole issue of sovereignty was brought to attention by Prime Minister Netanyahu and adopted by President Trump as part of his plan. Since the Trump Plan is still on the table and Trump is going to [win] another election I think the chances of sovereignty are very high," he stated.

"Both Netanyahu and Trump are on the field and it can be said with caution that President Trump is regaining some momentum. "As long as Trump has a say in it, sovereignty is alive and well," noted Berdugo.

Berdugo slammed those claiming sovereignty was no longer an option. "Whoever thinks we can just make it happen without American consent is wrong and part of the responsibility for the failure to make the move lies with them. Yesha leaders attacked Trump's plan and now they're attacking a peace deal with a different country," he claimed.

Berdugo was asked what the Blue and White party would do since its claims that Netanyahu couldn't bring about a peace accord with an Arab nation had been disproven.

"Since the Oslo Accords, right-wingers have been viewed as not having a plan" he said. "I coordinated peace talks with the PA immediately after Netanyahu's coming to power and the main argument was that the Right didn't know how to make peace for peace's sake. They could only get it done in exchange for land concessions," he recounted.

"So it's no small wonder that Israel's third prime minister to sign a peace treaty with an Arab state doesn't fit into this equation. The equation is peace for peace and the Palestinians weren't a factor this time," he said, adding, "All kinds of notions that have become second nature broke apart in a matter of days. Just a few months ago, Ehud Olmert, the 'savior' of the Left, said there could be no peace without giving land to the Palestinian Arabs."

Berdugo said the new dichotomy of peace for peace is worth noticing. "Those who think this is something new for Netanyahu don't know how his mind works. This is something he's believed in for a very long time; something he's been working on [since first coming to power] in 1996."

According to Berdugo, the Palestinian Arabs also realize that the situation has changed. "Ultimately, once they realize they no longer have a veto over Israeli diplomacy with the Arab world, their bargaining power will diminish and their concept of Israel will change entirely. That's what happened last Thursday and it'll continue happening with more [Arab states]. We're playing on a different field, with different options and a different understanding, and I think the end result will also be better."