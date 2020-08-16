Over half a million Israelis still unemployed due to coronavirus crisis

More than half of the one million Israelis who lost their jobs due to restrictions imposed during coronavirus pandemic are still unemployed.

More than half a million Israelis who lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing government restrictions on public activity are still jobless, according to a new government report.

Data recently published by Israel's National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi) shows that around 510,000 people who are eligible for unemployment benefits have not yet returned to work, following the loss of their jobs during the coronavirus crisis.

During this August alone, 9,000 new jobseekers filed for benefits with the Employment Agency.

More than 182,000 new jobseekers have filed claims since mid-April, when government restrictions on business operations were relaxed.

Only 483,000 people have returned to work since then, out of roughly a million unemployed at the peak of the crisis in April.