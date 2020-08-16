Health Ministry Director signs isolation exemption for 20 countries

Health Ministry Director Prof. Hezi Levy today signed an exemption order for isolation of returnees from green countries. The order exempted from isolation returnees from 20 green countries.



According to the order, anyone who arrived or will arrive from the following countries (and has not stayed in another country other than one of these) for the past 14 days is not required to isolate:

Austria; Italy; Estonia; Bulgaria; UK; Georgia; Germany; Denmark; Hong Kong: Hungary; Greece; Jordan; Latvia; Lithuania; New Zealand; Slovenia; Finland; Canada; Cyprus; Croatia.



In light of the government decision, as of today, returnees from these countries are not required to be isolated.