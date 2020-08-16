Russia: Girl drops phone in shower, is electrocuted to death

Cellphone still charging found in bathtub with body of 15-year-old girl who was electrocuted in the shower.

A 15-year-old girl was electrocuted to death after she dropped her cellphone in the bathtub while she was taking a shower in Moscow, the Russian Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper reported.

A half-hour after the teenager stepped into the shower, the family's downstairs neighbor knocked on their door to complain about water leaking in his ceiling. The girl's parents broke down the bathroom door and found her lying unresponsive in the shower with the water still running. They also found the cellphone in the tub, still charging.

Doctors summoned to the scene declared the girl's death was the result of an electric shock.

According to the girl's stepfather, he had periodically felt a slight tingling sensation from the water in the bathroom. He blamed the issue on faulty wiring in the apartment's washing machine. However, no one called an electrician to fix the wiring problem.