Skies open to 'green' countries today

First flight to Bulgaria to take off from Ben Gurion today as travel to and from Europe without quarantine resumes in limited format.

Limited flights to some European countries from Ben Gurion Airport will begin today, months after Israel's skies were closed in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Israelis will be allowed to travel to Bulgaria, Croatia, and parts of Greece and not have to enter quarantine when they return from those nations.

Israeli passengers will be required to undergo a coronavirus test before boarding their flights. Travelers to Greece will have to undergo an additional coronavirus test upon landing at their destination and will have to enter quarantine until the results of the second test are received.

Israelis will be allowed to enter four destinations in Greece including the capital Athens, with the number arriving at each destination at 600 per week, as agreed by Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias last week.

Kan News reported that the four places Israelis are permitted to travel to are Athens, Crete, Thessaloniki, and Corfu. The Israir and Aegean airlines will operate the majority of the flights, which will be direct.

The first flight of Israeli tourists to Bulgaria will depart today and on Tuesday the first tourist flight to Greece will depart.

Israel is considered by the EU as a country at risk - 'red' - and therefore most countries still refuse to accept Israeli tourists into their territory.

At the same time, from today, it will also be possible for Israelis with foreign citizenship to return from about 20 'green' countries, such as New Zealand, England and Canada.