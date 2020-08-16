UAE: We won't establish embassy in Jerusalem

Senior officials in United Arab Emirates emphasize intention to quickly establish embassy in Israel, but say it won't be in Israeli capital.

Senior officials in the United Arab Emirates say that the embassy that their country will establish in Israel will not be in Jerusalem, the Maariv newspaper reports.

According to the sources, "the intention is to establish the embassies in the two countries with the signing of the agreement, because there is no mutual normalization without a mutual presence on the ground."

They added that in order for the process to progress quickly they need to start at a stage of collaborations in a variety of areas that will lead to the development of diplomatic relations.

UAE Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash was interviewed over the weekend by La Figaro newspaper and said the agreement was intended first and foremost to remove from the agenda for good Israeli sovereignty moves in Judea and Samaria.

"The annexation could have eliminated any chance of the peace process. We have always worked in an attempt to promote peace in the Middle East and we assessed that the annexation is a tangible matter that could change all the dynamics and undermine the stability of the entire region," said Gargash.

"Although we have not set deadlines for the agreement, we want to advance it as quickly as possible. This is a historic opportunity but the pace of progress will be adjusted to the execution of the commitments made by Israel. We are convinced that everything will move quickly, due to the strategic breakthrough and willingness of both sides."