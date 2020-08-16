Jared Kushner praises Trump's 'strategic realignment'

Relating to the 'Abraham Accords' between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Jared Kushner, President Trump's senior advisor, says that "a Middle East peace agreement of this significance has eluded American presidents since the signing of the Israel-Jordan peace treaty in 1994".

In an opinion article in the Washington Post, Kushner defines the ability for Muslims to pray at the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem as one of the main achievements of the accords. He claims this represents "a victory for religious pluralism and a repudiation of the false narrative, used by extremists to bolster their ranks, that the mosque is under attack".

Kushner says that the accords are the result of a strategic policy shift undertaken by President Trump three and a half years ago.

"The agreement would not have been possible without the leadership of a president who refuses to do things the same old way just because “that’s how it has always been done", Kushner says.

Kushner explains that President Trump introduced, what he defines as a "strategic realignment". "In the new Middle East", he writes, "nations must chart their course based on shared interests and common values, not old hatreds and rivalries".

"Thanks to the courageous leaders of Israel and the United Arab Emirates", Kushner emphasizes, "the Middle East this week took a great step toward a future in which people of all faiths and ethnic backgrounds can live together in the spirit of cooperation and peace".



