IDF attacks Hamas terror targets in Gaza

The IDF a short time ago attacked several Gaza terror targets belonging to the Hamas terror group, an IDF spokesman said.

In the operation, conducted by fighter planes and other IAF aircraft, a Hamas military compound and underground infrastructure were targeted.

The Israeli attack comes in response to riots along the Gaza-Israel border, and the launch of explosive and incendiary balloons from Gaza, which on Saturday alone sparked 19 fires in Israeli territory.

"The IDF takes any terror activity towards Israeli territory very seriously, and will continue to take whatever action necessary against attempts to harm the State of Israel's citizens and violate its sovereignty," the IDF said in a statement.

"The Hamas terror group bears responsibility for everything which happens within Gaza and which emanates from it, and it will bear the consequences of terror activities against Israeli citizens."