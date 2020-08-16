Israeli, Emirati, companies sign R&D agreement to help fight COVID-19

New agreement between TeraGroup and UAE's APEX will facilitate additional research, as well as development of coronavirus testing device.

APEX National Investment, a United Arab Emirates (UAE) company, has announced the signing of a strategic commercial agreement with the Israeli TeraGroup to develop research and studies on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

According to the report, the agreement was signed by APEX National Investment Chairman Khalifa Yousef Khouri and TeraGroup Chairman and CEO Oren Sadiv, during a press conference held at the headquarters of Al Qudra Holding in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The conference was attended by First Capital Group representative Ido Berniker, as well as a number of dignitaries and officials from both companies and representatives of the Israeli and Emirati media.

Commenting on the new agreement, Khalifa Yousef Khouri, said: "We are delighted with this cooperation with TeraGroup, which is considered the first business to inaugurate trade, economy and effective partnerships between the Emirati and Israeli business sectors, for the benefit of serving humanity by strengthening research and studies on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

TeraGroup’s Oren Sadiv said: "We are thrilled with our agreement with APEX National Investment and hope that we will achieve the objectives outlined in this agreement, which in turn will benefit everyone economically, specifically in these exceptional circumstances with the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world."

"I would like to thank H.E. Khalifa Yousef Khouri and Mr. Oren Sadiv and we are pleased with the signing of this commercial agreement between APEX National Investment, which specializes in investments and scientific fields in Abu Dhabi, and TeraGroup, a global leader in Terahertz field," Ido Berniker said. "At First Capital Group, we are very keen on bringing companies specialized in sciences and inventions together to establish commercial and investment partnerships with Emirati companies, such as APEX National Investment."

The agreement between the companies focuses on conducting and enhancing coronavirus-related research and studies, as well as developing a coronavirus testing device which will help expedite the testing process, facilitate it, and provide it with both high accuracy and high throughput to everyone, in accordance with the best international practices.