Rabbi Zalman Nehemiah Goldberg, leading Israeli rabbi, hospitalized after stroke

Rabbi Zalman Nehemiah Goldberg, leading haredi rabbi who also headed Religious Zionist institutions, hospitalized after serious stroke.

Rabbi Zalman Nehemiah Goldberg, a retired member of the Rabbinical High Court and the main editor of the Talmudic Encyclopedia, fell at his home and suffered a serious stroke.

Rabbi Goldberg is currently hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem.

He is considered a leading halakhic (Jewish law) authority among Israeli Jews.

Over more than 50 years, Rabbi Goldberg has given hundreds of Torah lectures at Religious Zionist institutions, and he served as president of dozens of Religious Zionist institutions.

Rabbi Goldberg also served as the yeshiva dean of the Lev Academic Center, and the head of the Shevet Mechokek yeshiva for rabbinic judges.

The public is asked to pray for the complete recovery of Rabbi Zalman Nehemiah, the son of Freidel.