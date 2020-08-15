Report: Bahrain aiming to be next country to sign deal with Israel

Bahrain congratulates UAE on peace agreement with Israel, aims to be next to sign deal, report says.

Mossad chief Yossi Cohen spoke with Bahrain's prime minister ahead of the establishment and normalization of relations between Israel and Bahrain, News 12's "Weekend News" reported Saturday night.

At the same time, Bahrain sent a series of signals over the weekend that it aims to be the next country to sign an agreement with Israel.

According to the report, the matter has been discussed for some time, but Bahrain is now pushing for it to happen sooner rather than later.

Also on Saturday, it was reported that Bahrain's Prime MInister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has left on a private journey.

On Saturday evening Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa spoke on the phone with United Arab Emirates crown prince, congratulating him on the country's agreement with Israel.