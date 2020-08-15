Gabi Ashkenazi: 'Mistake for Security Council to reject US proposal'

FM Gabi Ashkenazi warns: Decision not to extend arms embargo on Iran was a 'mistake,' will lead to deterioration in Middle East.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White) slammed the United Nations Security Council's rejection of the US proposal to extend the arms embargo on Iran.

In a statement, Ashkenazi said: "The rejection of the US proposal by some members of the Security Council is a mistake that will undoubtedly lead to the Middle East’s deterioration, which must be stopped."



"Israel condemns the decision of some members of the Security Council not to extend the arms embargo on Iran. We stress that the Security Council was established for the exact purpose of preventing regimes such as that of the Iranian Ayatollahs from amassing military capabilities, which will be used by Iran to seize control of the region militarily and ideologically."

He added: "The sunset on the arms embargo on Iran legitimizes Tehran’s aggressive ambitions and the advancement of its military capabilities."

"The extremist regime in Iran doesn't just finance terrorism: It takes an active part in terrorism through its branches around the world and uses it as a political tool, This behavior represents a danger to regional and international stability.

"The international community must take every possible step to prevent Iran from spreading destruction and terrorism around the world."