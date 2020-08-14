IDF attacks Hamas compound in Gaza

IDF fighter jets and tanks attack Hamas targets in retaliation for incendiary balloon attacks on southern Israel.

IDF fighter jets and tanks attacked a number of Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip on Friday night, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

The attack targeted a Hamas naval force compound, underground infrastructure and observation posts.

The attack was carried out in retaliation to the continuous incendiary balloon attacks from the Gaza Strip on Israeli territory over the past week.

“The IDF takes all terrorist activity against Israeli territory very seriously and will continue to act as necessary against attempts to harm the citizens of the State of Israel and to violate its sovereignty,” said the IDF Spokesperson.

“The Hamas terrorist organization bears responsibility for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip, and will bear the consequences of terrorist acts against Israeli citizens.”

Israel previously attacked a number of Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip overnight Thursday in response to the ongoing balloon terrorism.

On Thursday morning, Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved the recommendation of the Chief of Staff, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and the security agencies, and ordered a halt to the entry of fuel into the Gaza Strip.

The decision was made in light of the continued firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into the territory of the State of Israel and the undermining of security stability.

Earlier this week, Gantz decided that the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza will be closed in response to the continued firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

The Kerem Shalom crossing will be closed except for the entry of essential humanitarian equipment and fuels.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)