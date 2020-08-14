Nasrallah: Israel should expect a response for killing our operative

Hezbollah leader says UAE-Israel agreement is a "betrayal of the Palestinians" and was done as a favor to Netanyahu and Trump.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday threatened Israel and warned it to expect a retaliation for the death of one of its members in Damascus.

"Two or three weeks ago, Israel killed our operative in Damascus - and since then it has been on alert for a response on our part along the border. We promised to respond, the response is still there - and Israel should expect it,” Nasrallah said in a speech in Beirut.

He also condemned the agreement on the normalization of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which was announced on Thursday.

Nasrallah claimed the deal was meant as a “favor for the weak Prime Minister Netanyahu who is in a low point from a political point of view." He further asserted that "President Trump needs an achievement before the upcoming election" and claimed the deal was a "personal favor of the UAE to President Trump."

The Hezbollah leader described the agreement as a "betrayal of the Arab, Muslim and Palestinian worlds." Nasrallah added that the Gulf states' claims that the agreement is important due to the threat posed by Iran were "smokescreens designed to pave the way for ties with Israel."

Nasrallah also commented on the possibility that Israel was behind the explosion in the port of Beirut last week and said, "If the Lebanese investigation finds that Israel is behind it - Israel will pay a very heavy price for what it did."

Just last week, Nasrallah stressed that his group was not responsible for the blast in Beirut and added, “Any claims that Hezbollah runs Beirut Port are lies.”

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)