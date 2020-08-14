After Moshe's review of the basics and early history - D'varim, Va'etchanan and Eikev, we now enter the 'meat' of D'varim with 170 of 613 mitzvot in three sedras.
In this shows: A focus on the many facets of Kosher eating.
What does God want from us?
We learn a lot about the commandments - but what is really behind them?
