Does it make a difference if aliyah is running to or away from something?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, licensed clinical psychologist and aliyah (immigration to Israel) consultant, talks about the utmost urgency of aliyah as G-d’s most sacred commandment to the Jews.

Survival, spiritual or ‘practical,’ solely depends on the process of aliyah, according to Minskoff.

He states that timing is everything and the time is NOW for Jews to leave the exile and come home to Israel while they still can. The waiting is over.