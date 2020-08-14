Church choir director now Orthodox Jew

Gayle Redlingshafer Berman grew up on a farm in Farmington Illinois. Her idyllic childhood included riding horses, growing crops and raising pigs.

Always a lover of music, Gayle fell in love with opera in college. Following her musical passion led her to Wisconsin, Colorado, and eventually to Texas, where she became the full-time Minister of Music at a mega-church, leading twelve choirs and a hand-bell choir, a big band and running yearly musical productions.

How did this dedicated Church-going Musical Minister end up as a Torah-observant Jew living in Israel?

How did her family respond to her life choices?

Gayle and her husband co-authored a book about their joint journey, called Double Life: One Family, Two Faiths and a Journey of Hope, in which she tells the story of their interfaith family gone Jewish.

Tune in as Gayle retells her fascinating tale with humor and aplomb.



