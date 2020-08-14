Yair Lapid: 'I'll work with whoever necessary to bring Netanyahu down'

MK Lapid says UAE-Israel deal 'good for Israel,' promises to work with 'whoever he needs to' to bring down PM Netanyahu.

MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid-Telem), who heads the Knesset's opposition, responded Thursday evening to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's announcement regarding the agreement signed with the United Arab Emirates.

In an interview with 103 FM Radio, Lapid said that "it's good that the annexation has been taken off the table, because a one-side annexation is something dangerous. I'm happy. What happened yesterday is good for the State of Israel."

When asked if Israel would hold fourth elections, Lapid said: "Elections will be over only one thing: The economy and the complete failure during the coronavirus crisis. That's how Netanyahu is when there are elections. He always debates with his opponent. His wife gives an interview and he takes a diplomatic step. It seems as if he's going to head towards elections."

Regarding his own disagreements with Netanyahu, Lapid said: "Netanyahu stooped low, and that says something only about him. For many years no one stood up to Netanyahu and answered him. He's a bad prime minister who stopped functioning, so I want to bring him down."

"In order to get the Prime Minister out of Balfour (the Prime MInister's residence - ed.), I will cooperate with whoever necessary," he promised.