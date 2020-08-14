Health Ministry: Number of coronavirus deaths rises to 657

Number of serious cases reaches nearly 400, with another 1,639 new cases diagnosed, Health Ministry says.

Israel's Heath Ministry has reported that the number of coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 657.

The Ministry added that 1,639 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed on Thursday.

A full 377 of Israel's coronavirus patients are in serious condition, with 110 on ventilators.

Earlier on Friday, Channel 12 News reported that the Health Ministry will recommend that the Coronavirus Cabinet increase the number of people allowed to gather in a given area, to 20 people in an enclosed space and 30 people outdoors.

Currently, the limits are 10 people in an enclosed area and 20 people in an open area.

On Thursday, Israel approved a list of countries that Israelis can travel to without being required to quarantine upon return.