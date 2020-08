Talking Parsha - Re'eh This week we learn about the mitzvah to give tzedakah & the classic example is giving a loan & taking a collateral in return. Why is that? Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Tuvia and Yitzi Talking Parsha This week we learn about the commandment to give charity. Surprisingly, the classic case of 'tzedakah' in the Torah isn't when someone donates money or gives something away, but rather giving a loan to a person in need and taking a collateral in return. Why is that? Why choose that as your main example of tzedaka? In memory of Joyce Green





