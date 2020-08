Jason Greenblatt: 'The region deserves this, and the region needs this' UAE agreement with Israel is 'bold, courageous,' and will allow region 'better, safer, more prosperous lives,' Jason Greenblatt says. i24News ,

screenshot Jason Greenblatt speaks with i24NEWS UAE agreement with Israel is 'bold, courageous,' and will allow region 'better, safer, more prosperous lives,' Jason Greenblatt says.





top