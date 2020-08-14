Iranian official: The UAE will be engulfed in Zionism fire

Senior Iranian official denounces agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

A senior Iranian official on Thursday denounced the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, a special adviser on international affairs to the speaker of Iran’s parliament, said the agreement to normalize ties between the two countries will not secure peace in the region.

"UAE's new approach for normalizing ties with fake, criminal Israel doesn't maintain peace & security, but serves ongoing Zionists' crimes," he tweeted.

"Abu Dhabi's behavior has no justification, turning back on the Palestine cause. With that strategic mistake, UAE will be engulfed in Zionism fire," added Amir-Abdollahian.

US President Donald Trump announced earlier on Thursday that Israel and the UAE had reached an agreement to normalize ties. As part of the agreement, Israel agreed to postpone the application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

Iran’s criticism of the agreement is not surprising, as Emirati officials have in the past appeared to side with Israel and criticize Iran.

In 2018, UAE minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, said that Iran's "aggressive policies" were "largely responsible" for the reimposition of US sanctions on Tehran.

Several months later, Gargash criticized Iran’s presence in Syria, saying in a television interview it must be reduced.