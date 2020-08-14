PA recalls UAE envoy over agreement with Israel

PA “foreign minister” announces recall envoy from UAE in protest over the country's normalization of ties with Israel.

The Palestinian (PA) Authority on Thursday announced the "immediate" recall of its envoy to the United Arab Emirates in protest over the country's deal to normalize ties with Israel.

"At the request of [PA chairman] Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian foreign ministry has decided to immediately recall its ambassador to the United Arab Emirates," PA “foreign minister” Riyad Al-Maliki said in a statement sent to AFP.

The Israel-UAE deal was also rejected by the Hamas terrorist organization, saying that it "does not serve the Palestinian cause."

A spokesperson for Hamas accused the UAE of having "stabbed Palestinians in the back" by agreeing to recognize the Jewish state.

"The agreement with the UAE is a reward for the Israeli occupation and crimes," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem told AFP.

Abbas and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh spoke following the deal's announcements, despite tensions between the two camps, a Hamas source told AFP.

"All Palestinian factions are united to reject normalization (with Israel)," the source added.