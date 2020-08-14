France welcomes Israel-UAE deal

France on Thursday welcomed the landmark deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates as well as Israel’s agreement to suspend the move to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

"The decision taken within this framework by the Israeli authorities to suspend the annexation of Palestinians territories is a positive step, which must become a definitive measure," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement.

"The new state of mind shown by these announcements must now allow the resumption of negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians with a view to establishing two states within the framework of international law and agreed parameters, which is the only option to enable a just and lasting peace," he added.

Under the US-brokered deal, Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalize ties.

The UAE said an agreement had been reached to stop "further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories".

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu later said that the agreement with the UAE did not mark the end of his sovereignty plan, but is merely a temporary delay.

“Just as I promised I would bring peace with the Arab world…I also said that I would apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria. There is no change in my plan to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria in full coordination with the US. That hasn’t changed.”

President Donald Trump, however, said during a press conference later on Thursday that Israel agreed not to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria as part of the agreement with the UAE.

“Israel agreed not to annex parts of the West Bank. It is more than taking it off the table – they agreed not to do it. This is a very smart concession by Israel. It is off the table now,” he said.