Seeing eye-to-eye with G-d in His chosen place: We are the children of HaShem.

In parashat Re'eh we learn that we are G-d's children and that He wants to see us and be seen by us, three times a year in the place he will choose: the Holy Temple in Jerusalem.

What greater love exists than the love of a father for His children? This brings us all the way back to the binding of Yitzchak, and at the same time inspires us to cast our eyes forward, as next week brings the new month of Elul, gateway to the new year ahead.