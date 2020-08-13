Jared Kushner: 'Israel won't move forward with sovereignty till time is right'

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner expressed optimism Thursday that Israel’s vow it will ‘suspend’ plans to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria will bring the Palestinian Authority to the negotiating table, adding that Israel won’t move forward with the sovereignty plan until “the right time”.

“I hope the fact Israel is not taking a provocative step on annexation in the West Bank will allow the Palestinians to go back to the negotiations table,” Kushner said, following the announcement that a peace agreement had been reached between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, with the help of the Trump administration.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu agreed Thursday to “suspend” his sovereignty plan in a teleconference with President Donald Trump and the foreign minister of Abu Dhabi.

Netanyahu later played down the pledge, saying that he is still committed to applying Israeli law over parts of Judea and Samaria, and that the ‘suspension’ is only a temporary delay.

“There is no change in my plan to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria in full coordination with the US. That hasn’t changed.”

In a press conference held in the White House shortly after Netanyahu’s address in Israel, Kushner confirmed that the sovereignty plan’s ‘suspension’ is temporary, but offered no specifics regarding a time-frame.

“Somewhere between a long time and a short time, that’s what temporary means,” said Kushner.

“Our discussions with the prime minister have been very extensive over the last three-and-a-half years. We have a lot of trust between Israel and America. We’ve done a lot of historic things together. The people of Israel trust president Trump to make the decisions that are in Israel’s best interests for security and prosperity. And obviously President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu have a very close relationship.”

Kushner emphasized that Israel would not apply sovereignty without closely coordinating with the US on the timing.

“I believe that they will not take action to move forward unless we have an understanding between American and Israel that this is the right action at the right time.”

“It’s not a binary thing of to move forward or not. There’s a lot of details that need to be considered, and we had a lot of those discussions [planned] in the coming months and we put those discussions on hold as this came about.

“I imagine that this is something that will be discussed in the future.”

“For the time being people will focus on this” peace deal.