Sovereignty Movement: 'Netanyahu is no longer leader of the Israeli Right'

The Sovereignty Movement condemned Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu Thursday evening, over his decision to freeze the sovereignty plan as part of the peace deal with the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement released Thursday, the Sovereignty Movement expressed "its deep concern over the Prime Minister’s policy to turn sovereignty in Judea and Samaria into a political bargaining chip."



“The Prime Minister has turned to the Left – perhaps due to his legal troubles. Under his leadership the Land of Israel has become a currency for trade”.



The movement’s co-chairwomen, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, said they are concerned that Israel’s draft agreement includes Israel’s consent, in principle, to the establishment of an Arab state in the future. This is in accordance with the position that has been presented consistently by the Arab states for years.



“Netanyahu proves once again that he is not the leader of the right-wing camp and it seems that there is no choice but to replace him with a nationalist leader with an ideological backbone, who views his historic mission as the application of sovereignty over the Land of Israel and preserving its historic destiny”.