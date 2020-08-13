'We must apply sovereignty over all settlements'

MK Keren Barak (Likud) toured Samaria Thursday together with Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan.

During the tour, Barak said that she found a home in Samaria and that the region is an important part of the country that must continue to grow and develop.

"I want to make an unequivocal and clear statement, we must apply sovereignty to all localities here, and this is a unique and historic opportunity," Barak said, noting that she believes the State of Israel should say "no" to the establishment of a Palestinian Arab state.

Barak stressed that the State of Israel must be determined in its dealings with the Trump Administration and present a clear line of support for the application of sovereignty. "We need to be determined and accountable to the US administration, but now, not in a few months, today. It is our time to lead in this matter. The Knesset is ready for it, the coalition is well. But the opposition will also be with us in this story. We must not miss it."

Council chairman Yossi Dagan responded to Barak's remarks and said, "The prime minister must make a decision himself, as Begin made a decision on the Golan Heights and applied sovereignty in one day, and as the leaders of the left, for example, Levi Eshkol, who applied sovereignty over liberated eastern Jerusalem, and even Ben-Gurion, who applied sovereignty over West Jerusalem, even though most of the world does not accept it."

Dagan said the prime minister should stand up to President Trump and tell him, "You are a friend of the people of Israel, but you need to understand that we have needs."

Dagan noted that the application of sovereignty is the historic test of the prime minister, "perhaps the biggest test he has faced since he was elected. It is not only Likud voters who voted in favor of the application of sovereignty, but all but all citizens of the country."