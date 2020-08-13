Greek FM: 'Greece is opening up its gates to Israelis'

Greece announces staggered reopening of country to Israeli tourists, with initial cap of 600 tourists per week to four destinations.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met Thursday at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, as Greece prepares to reopen to Israeli tourists.

Dendias said during his visit that Greece will “open up its gates”, allowing Israeli nationals to visit.

“Greece is opening up its gates for Israeli tourists. For the beginning it will be for a limited number, 600 a week to four destinations: Athens, Salonica (Thessaloniki), Corfu, and Crete.”

“As the data becomes better, this number will increase.”

The Israeli Prime Minister called Dendias’ visit an “expression of the great friendship” between the two Mediterranean countries.

“Your visit here is one more expression of the great friendship between Israel and Greece,” said Netanyahu. “It was a long time coming but it is now expanding in every direction.”

“The first direction is common geopolitical interests of two democracies in the eastern Mediterranean. Obviously, we view gravely any aggression by anyone, including Turkey, in the eastern Mediterranean.”

“Secondly, we want to continue expanding our economic ties and of course our tourist ties and business ties. We will discuss this gladly and again I am glad to see that Greece is doing well.”