Sa'ar: It makes no sense to have elections during a crisis

MK Gideon Sa'ar (Likud) stated in an interview with Arutz Sheva that the coalition crisis over the state budget can be resolved and explained the outline he presented on how to do so.

"We need to find a solution to the crisis and it does not make sense for the State of Israel to go to the polls during the biggest socio-economic crisis in its history. The one who will be harmed by going to another election is the State of Israel and the citizens of Israel," said Sa'ar.

"I am not one of the biggest enthusiasts of this government, nor am I a minister within it, but I very much hope that there will be a solution, because it would be irresponsible to go to another election," Sa'ar added.

On the proposal to postpone the vote on the budget for November, Sa'ar said, "Delaying is not a solution. Delaying is a means that will allow us at this time to reach a solution, but we have to reach such a solution."

Sa'ar spoke about the outline he proposed for mediation between the Blue and White party's position and the Likud. "I proposed an outline to immediately transfer the 2020 budget in the government and transfer it to the Knesset, and at the same time start working on the 2021 budget, and before the legislation is completed for the 2020 budget, the government will have approved the 2021. The horizon for 2021 is around the corner."

Saar further believes that elections can be avoided. "11 days in politics is a considerable time, if there is a will then it is possible to reach a solution. I hope there will be a will and there will be a solution."