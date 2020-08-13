Why PA Arabs prefer to work for Israelis

Palestinian Arab workers still benefit significantly by being employed within Israel and in the Jewish towns in the Judea and Samaria, according to an Arab professor of economics at An-Najah University, Palestinian Media Watch reported.

Economics Faculty Director Dr. Bakri Shtayyeh told PA TV that Palestinian Arab income has risen over the last 15 years by only two thirds of the price increases, causing a major drop in buying power for Palestinian Arabs. However for Palestinian Arabs employed in Israel and in the “settlements,” income has risen at more than twice the rate of price increases. This means the buying power for Palestinian Arabs employed by Israelis has more than doubled.

The following is from the text of the interview: