MK Kahana to Civil Administration: You admit that you failed in Area C

Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee holds dicussion on state's failure to respond to PA takeover of Area C.

The Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee is currently holding a discussion on the issue of the Palestinian Authority's efforts to take over Area C in Judea and Samaria.

During the hearing, MK Matan Kahana turned to the head of the Civil Administration and told him: "You admit in the document that you published that you failed."

"There is no enforcement against Arab construction. On the other hand, the Blue Line team that works against Jewish settlement is working effectively. I do not understand this," Kahana said.

The discussion also revealed that the Civil Administration recommended taking two years to conduct a new land survey in Judea and Samaria, and that the recommendation was supported by then-Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and then-Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.

However, the issue was not advanced after it was brought to the prime minister.

The head of the Civil Administration pledged at the hearing that a recommendation to conduct the survey, for the first time in decades, would be renewed.