Nurse present during Gantz surgery diagnosed with coronavirus

Defense Ministry reports that Gantz didn't come in direct contact with the nurse diagnosed with coronavirus, won't have to be quarantined.

A nurse at Sheba Medical Center in central Israel who was present during the operation performed on Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz this week has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Gantz underwent a successful operation at Sheba Medical Center to treat a long-running orthopedic condition.

The nurse, who was diagnosed Thursday with the coronavirus, was in the general vicinity of Minister Gantz during the operation, prompting hospital officials to open an epidemiological investigation led by Prof. Gili Regev.

The investigation found that Gantz does not need to be quarantined, nor do the surgical staff which carried out the operation.

The Defense Ministry released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying that the nurse in question did not come in direct contact with Gantz, and was not next to him during the surgery.

“In the operating room where Defense Minister Benny Gantz underwent a successful operation two days ago, a nurse was present in the room who later was diagnosed with the coronavirus.”

“According to a check by the hospital, the minister was not next to the nurse, and will not be required to go into quarantine.”