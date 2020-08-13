PA: Songs glorifying martyrdom and violence are 'popular'

Official PA TV host: “Many critics notice that the national songs – especially [those] that are prominent and quickly [become] popular– originally are based on events that occur to the Arab nation… The songs of the Palestinian revolution were and have remained in the minds of many of us until the present time, and they are sung at many national and social events…

From Acre Prison Lyrics: From Acre Prison went forth the funeral of Muhammad Jamjoum and Fuad Hijazi.

Where Are the Millions Lyrics: Where are the millions? Where is the Arab people? Where is the Arab rage? Where is the Arab blood? Where is the Arab honor? … My chest is a machine gun’s magazine, where are you, my brothers?

Muhammad Jamjoum, Fuad Hijazi, and Ataa Al-Zir “committed particularly brutal murders [of Jews] at Safed and Hebron,” according to the report by the British Government to the League of Nations (Dec. 31, 1930), and were executed by hanging by the British in 1930.

Jamjoum, Hijazi, and Al-Zir were convicted of attacking British soldiers and murdering Jews during the 1929 Arab Riots, known by Palestinians as the Al-Buraq Rebellion, which was a wave of Arab violence in late August 1929 following a Jewish protest at the Western Wall calling for national rights. In a week, 133 Jews were killed – mostly murdered in their homes by Arabs, including the Hebron Massacre in which 65 Jews were murdered in one day and the Safed Massacre in which 18 Jews were murdered in one day; 116 Arabs were also killed during the confrontations – mostly by British police trying to stop the riots. The British reported the cause of violence in the riots was “the Arab feeling of animosity and hostility towards the Jews” (1930 Shaw Commission Report).

The song From Acre Prison is a famous song glorifying the three murderers as “heroic Martyrs” and was written by the Arab poet Nouh Ibrahim, who was himself a prisoner in Acre Prison.

The song Where are the Millions describes the conflict between the Palestinians and Israelis as Allah's battle against the Jews – “the -Children of Zion.” The PA has used this song to motivate Palestinians to take to the streets and wage “intifada,” i.e., engage in violence and terror against Israelis.

The following is a longer excerpt of the lyrics: “Where are the millions? Where is the Arab people? Where is the Arab rage? Where is the Arab blood? Where is the Arab honor? Where are the millions? Where? Allah is with us. He is stronger and greater than the Children of Zion. Even if they hang, kill and bury [me], my land will not be humiliated. My red blood waters the greenery with lemon flavor. The fire of revolution is getting stronger and flaring up. We are the victors...My chest is a machine gun’s magazine, where are you, my brothers? Where?”