Official: Israelis permitted to visit Greece

Tourists from Israel to be allowed entry to Greek capital Athens as well as some islands in country. FM Ashkenazi: 'Important decision'

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi today hosted his Greek counterpart, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in his Jerusalem office, and the two discussed opening the skies between the countries during the coronavirus period.

In light of the importance of the opening the skies and renewing tourism between the countries, it was agreed that the foreign ministries of the countries will formulate an agreed outline to allow Israeli tourists and businessmen to enter Greece.

According to the outline, Israelis will be allowed to enter four destinations in Greece including the capital Athens, with the number arriving at each destination at 600 per week.

At the meeting, the ministers noted the great importance to both Israel and Greece in further developing bilateral relations between the two countries in the fields of innovation, trade, tourism, and energy.

The ministers also discussed continuing cooperation and deepening strategic and political ties between the countries in the regional and global contexts.

The Greek Foreign Minister invited his Israeli counterpart to pay a reciprocal visit to Greece. Minister Ashkenazi accepted the invitation and the visit will take place in the near future, at a time to be coordinated between the Foreign Ministries.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said, "I welcome Greece's decision to allow Israeli tourism in the coronavirus era. This decision expresses the warm relationship between the two countries and the common desire to return to normal during coronavirus and I hope that more European countries will adopt this decision."