Leading Land of Israel activist Helen Freedman's funeral to be streamed on Zoom

Americans For A Safe Israel/AFSI announced that the funeral of former Co-Executive Director Helen Freedman would be streamed on Zoom.

The graveside funeral service is scheduled for (approximately) 11:00am US Eastern Time on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

The burial will be streamed on Zoom (click HERE) after the family arrives at the cemetery. The community is welcome to virtually participate in the Kevurah by signing onto Zoom with the Meeting ID below. No password or registration will be needed.

MEETING ID: 278 192 1241

Out of respect to Helen’s soul, Zoom Participants will be muted during the service, and the chat function will be disabled. Please be patient if local traffic conditions in New York City delay the start of the service. If you are having technical issues, you may chat with the Zoom Tech Host.

Shiva details are forthcoming.

Helen was born in Brooklyn, NY and was fortunate in having parents who were Zionists, and received a Jewish education at the Brooklyn Jewish Center where Zionism was a driving force. She graduated from Erasmus Hall HS and received her BA and MA from Brooklyn College and the New School for Social Studies. Marriage and four children dominated her life even while she began teaching at Lawrence High School. She remained there as a teacher of English literature for twenty years.

After retiring from teaching, Helen became Executive Director of Americans for a Safe Israel/AFSI in 1995. She served in that capacity, except for a brief hiatus, and returned to the position in 2005. Up until her death, as Co-Executive Director, she shared the post with her daughter Judy Freedman Kadish. Helen served as a spokeswoman for the organization at innumerable meetings, press conferences, radio, and TV interviews. Helen assisted in planning and leading the semi-annual AFSI Chizuk missions to Israel which have been conducted for almost 25 years. She also assisted in planning and participating in programs and demonstrations related to a safe Israel – and America.

In 2005 Helen was selected as one of the "Forward 50" by the Forward newspaper for efforts to prevent the expulsion of the Gush Katif community. The connection she had to the former Gush Katif residents continued throughout the years that followed. She was committed to working with American and Israeli lawmakers, in Washington, DC and Jerusalem on issues affecting Israel and America. She also kept in close contact with good friends developed in the many Israeli communities visited by AFSI on the Chizuk missions.

"Helen's mark of excellence and high standards are her legacy to AFSI. They define the shaping of its activities, widening its reputation and expanding its mission. She served as a mentor to all and influenced countless lives," AFSI said in a statement.

"In addition to her beloved Charlie Bernhaut, Helen leaves behind four children and a number of grandchildren, all of whom share her devotion to Israel.

"We will miss Helen leading a demonstration, speaking up and calling it out - as only Helen could and did for so many years in the fight for the truth about Israel and the Jewish people.

"May her memory be a blessing for us all."