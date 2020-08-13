Minister Erdan soon to take up post as Israel's Ambassador to UN and Washington: 'Issues with existential implications for Israel on agenda'

Incoming Israeli ambassador to the United Nations and the United States Gilad Erdan revealed in an interview with Israel Hayom, to be published in full tomorrow, how he intends to fulfill his duties.

"Be on the offensive and not on the defensive. Maintain stateliness, respectfully represent the State, and completely avoid a defensive stance. Always prefer the offensive position," Erdan said.

"This was also my line as Strategic Affairs Minister. Attack all boycotts against Israel and BDS actions, all of which are hypocrisy and spreading lies," Erdan adds.

On Tuesday, Erdan, his wife Shlomit, and their four children landed in New York, and in coming days he will submit his credentials to the UN Secretary-General, apparently via Zoom, and begin his role at the UN.

On January 20, after the U.S. election, Erdan will hold another position when he replaces Ron Dermer as Israel's ambassador to Washington. At present, his tenure is for one year only.

Erdan explains the restriction on his appointment. "After a year, Benny Gantz is supposed to become prime minister, and he'll be able to decide whether I continue or not, because it's his right to put his man in place. This is on the assumption that he will indeed be prime minister. Netanyahu will continue to serve as prime minister beyond next year.

"My assessment is that despite all the predictions, the political system, at least the Likud, will continue as it is today in the years to come, without change," Erdan notes.

Erdan detailed some of his plans as UN Ambassador: "Issues with existential implications for Israel are at stake. The arms embargo on Iran is set to expire on October 18th. If that happens, Iran could buy advanced aircraft and submarines. The United States is trying to extend the embargo, but it'll probably run into difficulties in the Security Council."

On the issue of sovereignty, he admits having received no instructions from the prime minister, "but he's committed to the issue. Coronavirus and the U.S. election only delayed the process but didn't remove it from the agenda."

In the interview, Erdan sums up five years as Internal Security Minister. Among other things, he refers to his two attempts to nominate candidates for the position of Police Commissioner that were rejected by the Advisory Committee for Appointing Senior Civil Servants, and therefore there has been no permanent commissioner for the police for nearly two years.

"The one who needs to explain why there's no commissioner today isn't me, but Justice Goldberg, the Committee Chairman. There's currently no permanent commissioner for the Israel Police because of the delusional standards that appointment review committees operate."